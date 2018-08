Court: Saitov Suspected Of Beating MP Nayem On Interpol's Red Notice

Magomed-Amin Saitov, who is suspected of attacking Member of Parliament Mustafa Nayem of the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko, is on Interpol's red notice.

This is said in a ruling of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv of August 23, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Magomed-Amin Saitov has fled to Azerbaijan.

The pre-trial investigation in the case has been extended until October 30.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Azerbaijan has refused to extradite Magomed-Amin Saitov to Ukraine.

A group of Chechens attacked Nayem in downtown Kyiv on April 30, 2018.

The police have detained three suspects in the attack. However, Saitov flew to Baku (Azerbaijan).