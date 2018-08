Cash Dollar Sell Rate Up 42.16 Kopecks To 28.4140 UAH/USD, Buy Rate Up 40.48 Kopecks To 28.0792 UAH/USD August

In the period of August 23-31, the cash sell rate for US dollars in Kyiv-based bank exchange offices increased by 42.16 kopecks to 28.4140 UAH/USD, 0and the buy rate increased by 40.48 kopecks to 28.0792 UAH/USD.

The Ukrainian News Agency learned from BIN.ua.

The average Euro buy rate increased by 73.75 kopecks to 32.5479 UAH/EUR, and the sell rate increased by 76.92 kopecks to 33.2312 UAH/EUR.

Cash exchange rates:

USD EUR RUB 10 Buy Sale Buy Sale Buy Sale Average exchange rate as at August 31 28.0792 28.4140 32.5479 33.2312 3.7200 4.2600 Over August 23 0.4048 0.4216 0.7375 0.7692 0.0500 0.0300

According to data by BIN.ua provided to Ukrainian News Agency.