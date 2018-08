President Petro Poroshenko has appointed Valentyn Symonenko, Viktoriya Matsedonska, and Serhii Slynko as judges of the Supreme Court.

This is stated in the presidential decrees Nos. 259, 260, and 261 dated August 30, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Symonenko was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court’s Civil Court of Cassation.

Symonenko was previously the head of the Council of Judges.

The Public Integrity Council previously vetoed the selection of Symonenko because she frequently visited the Russian-annexed Crimea and her sister works in the Sevastopol legislative assembly.

In addition, members of the Public Integrity Council said that Symonenko's husband supported and developed business relations in the Crimea after the annexation of the peninsula.

Matsedonska was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court’s in the Administrative Court of Cassation.

Matsedonska was previously a judge at the Kyiv Administrative Court of Appeal.

She was the only member of a panel of judges to oppose the ban on the Euromaidan protests in downtown Kyiv in December 2013.

Slynko was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court’s Criminal Court of Cassation.

In 2013, Slynko was part of the Specialized High Court’s panel of judges that rejected an appeal by former interior affairs minister Yurii Lutsenko and upheld the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision to sentence him to four years in prison.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko appointed Strelets and Pohrebnyi as judges of the Supreme Court in December 2017.