Hungary To Change Title Of Post Of Minister In Charge Of Development Of Transcarpathia Region

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin says Hungary will change the title of the post of a minister in charge of development of the Transcarpathia region.

He wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Hungary has heard us and they are changing the title of their minister 'for the Transcarpathia region.' We continue to work constructively on the other issues," he wrote following his talk with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.

Minister Klimkin gives no further details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 31, 2018, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine invited a Hungarian diplomat and expressed its protest following recent anti-Ukrainian statements made by the leaders of Hungary.

The Hungarian diplomat was handed a note with a demand of official explanations following the decision of the government of that country to establish a post of a minister in charge of development of the Transcarpathia region and the program of development of kindergartens of the area as his competence includes a part of the territory of Ukraine.