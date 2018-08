Former president Viktor Yanukovych requests the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to find unlawful appointment of his public lawyers.

The press service of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The District Administrative Court of Kyiv considers a case on a lawsuit of Viktor Yanukovych against the Center for Free Legal Aid in Kyiv. The plaintiff requests the court to rule unlawful the actions of the Center for Free Legal Aid during appointment of Viktor Ovsiannikov and Yurii Riabovol for provision of free legal assistance," reads the statement.

The court considers the question of provision of the lawsuit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Early August 2018, the Center for Free Legal Aid appointed Yurii Riabovol as former president Viktor Yanukovych’s public defender in the treason case against him.