The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested the certificate for a car and banking cards of Oleksii Tamrazov, the owner of the Insider online publication and a former first deputy board chairman of the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas company, within a criminal case on giving a bribe to prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office Kostiantyn Kulik.

This is said in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv also arrested USD 100,000 Tamrazov allegedly gave as the bribe to Kulik.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered detention of Tamrazov, who is suspected of attempting to bribe a prosecutor with USD 200,000, as a preventive measure and set bail at UAH 3 million.

He was released from detention on August 13 after posting bail.

Friends paid the bail.

Law enforcement agencies suspect that Tamrazov offered a bribe to a prosecutor for a repeated appeal in a criminal case with a request concerning the arrest of natural gas.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko wrote that Tamrazov offered and gave a bribe to a worker of the GPO for non-extension of arrest of gas, which belongs to fugitive businessman Serhii Kurchenko suspected of misappropriation of liquefied gas of the Ukrnafta state enterprise and the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas company, of cooperation with officials from the Ministry of Energy and Coal of Ukraine, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade and the Auction Committee in sale of oil, gas condensate, liquefied gas and coal for the total amount of UAH 2.1 billion.