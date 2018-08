Cabinet Spent No Money For Creation Of Ukraine NOW Brand

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine did not spent any money for creation of the country's brand Ukraine NOW.

Deputy Information Policy Minister Artem Bidenko announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The brand cost 0 hryvnia 0 kopeck," he said.

He says brand book Ukraine NOW will be presented in September 2018. It will be created for funding of donors.

He says the Information Policy Ministry intends to spend UAH 35 million in 2018 for promoting Ukraine abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 16, 2018, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman said the Ukraine NOW brand of Ukraine won a prize at the Red Dot Design Award competition in Germany.