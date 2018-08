Verdict Of Court Of Appeal In England On Ukraine's Appeal On Its Debt Of USD 3 Billion Will Be On September 14

A verdict of Her Majesty's Court of Appeal in England in the case of Ukraine's debt before Russia of USD 3 billion will be on September 14, 2018.

This is said in an announcement on the website of Her Majesty's Court of Appeal in England, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court sitting will begin at 10.30 a.m. (local time).

Court of Appeal in England completed hearings in the case in January 2018.

Ukraine was represented by the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

Russia was represented by The Law Debenture Trust Corporation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 22, 2018 Her Majesty's Court of Appeal in England began to consider Ukraine's appeal in the case.

On March 29, 2017, the High Court of Justice in England obliged Ukraine to pay USD 3 billion for Eurobonds plus interests to Russia.

In June 2017, Ukraine appealed against the verdict.