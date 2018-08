Kholodnytskyi Upholds Decision To Close Case Against Minister Avakov's Son And Former Deputy Minister Chebotar

Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi has denied the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) satisfying its complaint challenging the lawfulness of closure of the criminal case against Oleksandr Avakov, the son of Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, and Serhii Chebotar, former deputy interior minister.

A source in the Prosecutor General's Office said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The source says the question will be decided at a court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has appealed against the decision by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) to close the criminal proceedings against Interior Affairs Minister Avakov’s son Oleksandr and former deputy minister Serhii Chebotar.

The complaint was sent to Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Kholodnytskyi.