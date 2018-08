NACP Finds Mistakes In E-Declaration Of Defense Minister Poltorak For 2017

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has found a number of mistakes in the electronic asset declaration Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak for 2017.

This is said in resolution following full checks of his e-declarations for 2015-2017, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

There are no grounds to bring Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak to criminal or administrative responsibility for the mistakes.

The Defense Minister will have to submit corrected electronic asset declaration for 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak declared UAH 951,199 of incomes for 2017 and his wife declared UAH 892,361 of incomes for 2017.