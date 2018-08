The Prosecutor General's Office has closed a bribery case against Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

A source in law enforcement agencies said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) planted a bug in the office of Kholodnytskyi within investigation in the case.

"The case has been closed," the source said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2018, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko said the NACB and the Prosecutor General's Office had planted a bug in the office of Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Kholodnytskyi.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office detected the bug in the office of Kholodnytskyi in March 2018.