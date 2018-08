United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the health of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov convicted in Russia, who has been on his hunger strike for more than 100 days.

Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Stephane Dujarric, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains concerned about the health of Oleh Sentsov who is reportedly in critical condition.

He says the issue has been part of the UN Secretary General’s conversations with the Russian authorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Sentsov went on hunger strike in May 2018 to demand that the Russian authorities release 64 Ukrainian political prisoners from Russian prisons.

Russian human rights activist Zoya Svetova said on August 14 that Sentsov believed that his health was in pre-critical condition.