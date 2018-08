Officers of the National Police of Ukraine and officials of the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office raid the offices of equipment and material procurement department of the Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv region.

The press service of the Boryspil International Airport announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, On August 29, at about 8 p.m. representatives of the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office and police held investigative actions, including searches, in the territory of the state enterprise Boryspil International Airport in offices of employees and the head of the department of equipment and material procurement," reads the statement.

The statement reads that law enforcers also raided homes of the employees of the department.

As at 10.30 a.m., searches in the offices of the employees continued.

"It is hard for me to comment on the situation, which is not surprising. I have signed an order to suspend all employees of the department for the time of the investigative actions. We have also established a commission to analyze contracts and procurements, work completion certificates, payments. Payments will be suspended for the time of work of the commission," said Pavlo Riabikin, the CEO of the Boryspil International Airport.

The statement reads that the airport administration guarantees comprehensive cooperation with the investigation in the issue of provision of documents and access to all workplaces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region) boosted passenger flow by 22.1% to 10.6 million passengers in 2017.

The Boryspil International Airport is located 29 kilometers to southeast from Kyiv and occupies the territory of 943 hectares.