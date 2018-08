Ukraine has closed its office at the statutory bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

This is said in a posting on the website of the CIS Executive Committee citing the Russian TASS news agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With regret we state that the office of Ukraine at the statutory bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States has closed in August. We still have contacts with Ukraine, we maintain the contact in Minsk through the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Belarus," Sergei Lebedev, the head of the CIS Executive Committee, said to the press.

According to Lebedev, the CIS Executive Committee intends to send an invitation to Ukraine for participation in a meeting of the Council of heads of governments of the Commonwealth of Independent States which will take place in Astana (Kazakhstan) on November 2, 2018.

According to Lebedev, Ukraine has not left the Commonwealth of Independent States and remains its member state de jure. For this reason, the CIS Executive Committee sends all documents and invitation to the country.

He voiced hope that Ukraine will preserve its presence in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2018, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed a presidential decree to recall all representatives of Ukraine from the statutory bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

On May 2, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine approved termination of Ukraine's participation in the activities of statutory bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States.