Hryvnia Exchange Rate In Interbank Market Goes Beyond 28 UAH/USD

The hryvnia exchange rate has gone beyond 28.00 UAH/USD in the interbank market.

Bankers announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to them, the trading in the interbank market opened with quotations of 28.05-28.09 UAH/USD. Then the quotations lowered to 28.01-28.06 UAH/USD.

At present the exchange rate is 28.04 UAH/USD.

As at 12 p.m., the National Bank of Ukraine has not announced its appearance in the interbank market.

On August 27, 2018, the hryvnia exchange rate in the interbank market lowered by 9 kopecks to 27.94 UAH/;USD.

Since early 2018, the hryvnia exchange rate in the interbank has strengthened by 0.4% from 28.07 UAH/USD to 27.94 UAH/USD.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the hryvnia exchange rate decreased by 3.27% from 27.18 UAH/USD to 28.07 UAH/USD in the interbank currency market.

The hryvnia began to devaluate in the interbank market early in July 2018.