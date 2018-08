The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans to extend until October 1 the executive order 187 that determined the gas price for the population.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source.

Minister of Social Policy Andrii Reva said that the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the gas price were still underway and that they were conducted by representatives of the Finance Ministry and the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the executive order 187 until September 2018.

According to the decision, the gas price for the population and the Ukrainian municipal heating enterprises had to be retained at UAH 4,942 per thousand cubic meters until September 1.