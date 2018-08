The National Bank of Ukraine spent USD 40 billion to support the hryvnia from 2011 until 2014.

National Bank deputy governor Oleh Churiy announced this during a roundtable organized by the Financial Club in the press center of Ukrainian News Agency.

"From 2011 until 2014 the National Bank spent USD 40 billion to maintain the exchange rate at a certain level. Our debt in foreign currency is USD 46 billion," he said.

The deputy governor the Ukrainian central bank notes that the hryvnia exchange rate is floating at present.

"The National Bank of Ukraine is not responsible for the exchange rate of the hryvnia under the law or the Constitution of Ukraine. The goal of the National Bank is stable low inflation," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since early 2018, the hryvnia exchange rate in the interbank has strengthened by 0.4% from 28.07 UAH/USD to 27.94 UAH/USD.

In 2017, the hryvnia exchange rate decreased by 3.27% from 27.18 UAH/USD to 28.07 UAH/USD in the interbank currency market.