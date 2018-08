The State Investigation Bureau of Ukraine will begin to investigate within its first cases in October 2018.

Roman Truba, the director of the Bureau, announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports

"I cannot start the work only with the staff of the central office… There will be thousands of criminal cases… I must begin the work simultaneously with territorial offices," he said.

He expects that investigative branches of the territorial offices will employ detectives following interviews in September and the State Investigation Bureau will be able to investigate criminal cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Roman Truba has refused to appoint to posts in the State Investigation Bureau 27 candidates recommended by the outside commission.