Truba Refuses To Appoints 27 Candidates For Posts In State Investigation Bureau Recommended By Commission

Roman Truba, the director of the State Investigation Bureau of Ukraine, has refused to appoint to posts 27 candidates recommended by the outside commission.

He announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the commission destroyed the results of the lie detector tests of the candidates in July.

According to him, some of the candidates are figures in criminal cases.

"I cannot make decisions on appointments to the posts without the results of the lie detector tests," he said.

He says the outside commission will bear no responsibility for destroying the results of the lie detector tests of the candidates.

"I have made a decision to deny the commission considering the issue of appointing 27 people to high posts in the State Investigation Bureau," he said.

He says he will return all of the motions to the commission.

He says the State Investigation Bureau has employed 50 people.

Truba says a court will begin to consider a lawsuit of the State Investigation Bureau against the actions of the commission on September 6.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Investigation Bureau has urged the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine to check 14 winners in competitions for posts of deputy heads of territorial offices of the Bureau.