Kyiv Begins To Accept Applications For Participation In Tender On Construction Of Rubbish Recycling Plant

Kyivkomunservis, a municipal enterprise of the Kyiv city state administration, has begun to accept applications for participation in a tender on selecting a provider of services on development of a rubbish recycling plant.

This is said in an announcement published in the Khreschatyk newspaper on August 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The tender is held on the ground of two resolutions of the Kyiv city council.

The tender will be held in two stages. At the first stage the tender commission will assess whether applicants meet qualification requirements.\

At the second stage the commission will assess the tender bids.

Economic entities of all forms of property can take part in the tender.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv city state administration has commenced the process of covering of a part of the territory of the solid domestic waste landfill in Pidhirtsi, Obukhiv district, with mineral ground.

The Kyiv city state administration intends to build five centers for sorting solid domestic waste.