Foreign Ministry: Denouncing Of Agreement With Russia On Azov Sea Out Of Question 17:01

Ukraine Agrees Terms Of EUR 1 Billion In Macro-Financial Assistance With EU, Will Sign Agreement Soon 20:34

Poroshenko To Take Part In UN General Assembly In September 16:48

Cash Dollar Sell Rate 27.9879 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 27.6617 UAH/USD On Monday 16:15

Bitcoin Appreciates By 1.58% To USD 6,742 On Monday 16:30

Ukraine Appeals Against WTO Decision In Dispute With Russia Over Railway Equipment Import Restrictions 17:07

Major Cryptocurrencies Appreciating On Monday 16:25

Temperature Of +27…+29, Intermittent Rain In Places, Thunderstorms In Places, Hail In Kyiv On Tuesday 21:00

Total State Debt Down 0.7% To USD 75.7 Billion In July 16:05