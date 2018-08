Ukraine Appeals Against WTO Decision In Dispute With Russia Over Railway Equipment Import Restrictions

Ukraine has filed an appeal against the decision of a dispute panel of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which ruled in favor of Russia in a dispute over alleged systematic restriction of imports of Ukrainian railway equipment by Russia.

This was announced in a statement on the website of the WTO, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine filed an appeal on 27 August concerning the WTO panel report in the case brought by Ukraine in ‘Russia — Measures Affecting the Importation of Railway Equipment and Parts thereof’ (DS499)," the statement said.

According to the statement, the appellate body has up to three months to conclude its report.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a WTO dispute panel has ruled against Ukraine in its dispute against Russia over alleged systematic restriction of imports of railway equipment.