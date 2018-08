Foreign Ministry: Denouncing Of Agreement With Russia On Azov Sea Out Of Question

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for European Integration Olena Zerkal says denouncing of the agreement with the Russian Federation on the use of the Azov Sea is out of the question as it will do harm to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

'Denouncing of the agreement with Russia on the Azov Sea is out of the question. This would give an opportunity to the Russian Federation to declare a territorial dispute. This is a question of security for us. For this reason we are using available tools to resolve the issue," reads the statement citing Deputy Minister Zerkal at the annual meeting of Ukraine's ambassadors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine says Russian border guards have delayed 150 foreign ships traveling to Ukrainian ports located in the Sea of Azov since April 2018.

Ukraine considers such actions as an attempt to block the trade via the Ukrainian ports of the Azov Sea.

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council’s Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov has said that Russia is preparing a military and economic blockade of the Sea of Azov.