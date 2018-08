Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Valerii Chalyi says President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will travel to the United States in September to deliver a speech at the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations and to have bilateral meetings in the frames of the session.

The Ambassador announced this at a news briefing within an annual meeting of Ukraine's ambassadors, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The session of General Assembly of the United Nations will open on September 18, 2018.

"There are plans on the participation of the President in the General Assembly of the United Nations," he said.

Ambassador Chalyi recalled that President Poroshenko not always takes part in the opening of the General Assembly of the United Nations. One year the Ukrainian delegation was headed by the prime minister of Ukraine instead of the President because of the aggravation of the situation in Donbas.

"But I hope this year there will be a visit of the President," he added.

According to the Ambassador, President Poroshenko will have a meeting with the Ukrainian community of New York, will deliver a speech at the opening session of the UN General Assembly and will have a number of bilateral meetings with leaders of foreign countries.

Ukraine also plans to hold a business forum in the frames of the UN General Assembly.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Valerii Chalyi says no long meeting of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko with United States President Donald Trump in the frames of the United National General Assembly, which will open in New York on September 18, is being prepared at present.

"Usually bilateral Ukraine - U.S. meeting are held on the arrival of Ukrainian President. I cannot say now how it will be this time. I was in the White House before coming here and asked about possible bilateral meeting of the Presidents and the American side said Ukraine had had more meetings than other countries. There was a meeting in Brussels while five other countries were denied. It is not planned so far to hold a meeting so soon," he said.

According to him, during the participation of President Petro Poroshenko in the UN General Assembly he is scheduled to take part in the annual dinner organized by the President of the United States.

Ambassador Chalyi says he has set a task before himself to organize short negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

