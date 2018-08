Court Orders Detention Of 5th Suspect In Attempted Murder Of Kherson Mayor’s Office Acting Administrative Head

The Kherson municipal court has ordered detention of the last suspect in the attempted murder of Kateryna Handziuk, the acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and an anti-corruption activist.

The press service of the prosecutor's office announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The [court has ordered] detention of the fifth suspect," an official said.

According to her, the relevant court session took place on Thursday.

The court ordered detention of the suspect without bail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, four of the five people that were previously detained on suspicion of attempted murder of Handziuk have admitted their guilt.

The court recently ordered detention of three suspects and placed one suspect under 24-hour house arrest.