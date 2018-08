Court Refuses To Order Arrest Of UkrGasVydobuvannya Ex-First Deputy Head Tamrazov, Orders Him To Deposit UAH 2

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has refused to order arrest of Oleksii Tamrazov, the owner of the Insider online publication and a former first deputy board chairman of the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas company, and ordered him to deposit UAH 20 million as a preventive measure.

Judge Valerii Pavlenko made this decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The judge ordered release of Tamrazov in the courtroom.

He must pay the deposit within five days.

After making the deposit, Tamrazov is required to appear before an investigator when summoned, inform the investigator if his place of residence changes, surrender his international passport, and wear an electronic monitoring device.

These restrictions were imposed on Tamrazov until October 21, inclusive.

Tamrazov said that he intended to consult with his acquaintances on deposit of the necessary amount.

Both his lawyers and the prosecutor are not ruling out the possibility of appealing against the court’s decision, although they did not announce specific plans.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement officials detained Tamrazov again on August 21.

The Prosecutor General's Office has served Tamrazov with notice that he is suspected of aiding a criminal organization headed by former president Viktor Yanukovych and asked him to agree a plea deal with investigators.