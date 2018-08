Poroshenko Apologizing For Pre-Election Promise To Complete Anti-Terrorist Operation In Hours

President Petro Poroshenko apologizes for his promise given during presidential election in 2014 to complete the anti-terrorist operation in several hours.

The President of Ukraine said this in Dnipro on the occasion of the State Flag Day, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko also assured that he drew a conclusion and would now be more responsible in giving promises to the people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the anti-terrorist operation started in February 2014.

On April 30, 2018, the anti-terrorist operation was replaced with the Joint Forces Operation in the territory of Donbas.