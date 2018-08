Average Consumer Sugar Prices Up 1.7% To UAH 14.92 Per Kilo In July

In July, average consumer sugar prices rose by 1.7% or UAH 0.25 to UAH 14.92 per kilo compared to June.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a data of the State Statistics Service.

The highest prices were recorded in Kyiv - UAH 17.34 per kilo, the lowest in Mykolaiv region - UAH 13.05 per kilo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, sugar factories produced 2.14 million tons of sugar from beet harvest in 2017.

In 2016/2017 marketing year Ukrsugar estimated volumes of export of sugar in 769,300 tons.