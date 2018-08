Police Close Case And Release Novikov From Remand Prison In Handziuk Assassination Attempt Case

Police have closed a criminal case and released Mykola Novikov from the remand prison within investigation of the case on assassination attempt on Kateryna Handziuk, the acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and an anti-corruption activist.

His lawyer Kamizhan Shadmanov said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Novikov used to be a suspect in the case.

The prosecutor announced this on August 22.

Novikov has been released from the remand prison.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police of Ukraine says there are six suspects in the case on assassination attempt on Kateryna Handziuk.

On July 31, an unknown person splashed acid into the face of Handziuk in Kherson.