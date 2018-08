The Social Policy Ministry of Ukraine has commissioned the unified state registers of beneficiaries of housing subsidies and intends to complete verification of the beneficiaries before 2019.

Social Policy Minister Andrii Reva announced this at the sitting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The development of the state register lasted for six months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to create the unified state registers of beneficiaries of housing subsidies.