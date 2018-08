The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Nataliya Mykolska as deputy economic development and trade minister and the trade commissioner and appointed First Deputy Minister Maksym Nefiodov acting trade commissioner.

The Ministry announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the Cabinet of Ministers endorsed this decision on August 22.

The statement reads that Mykolska has been provided with the right to take part in the Ukrainian Emerging Leaders Program of Stanford University in the United States.

The statement reads that Mykolska will be adviser to First Vice Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mykolska intended to resign from September to study at Stanford University in the United States.

She declared UAH 853,619 of income for 2017.

In April 2015, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Mykolska deputy economic development and trade minister and the trade commissioner.