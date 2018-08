Cabinet Allows Defense Ministry To Pay In Advance UAH 260 Million For Services To Receive 2 Boats From USA For

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allowed the Defense Ministry to pay in advance UAH 260 million for services within free receipt of two patrol boats Island from the United States.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed the decision at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the Defense Ministry to pay for the services an equivalent of USD 10.1 million.

The patrol boats will be delivered within 18 months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the navy of the armed forces of Ukraine has started agreeing a contract that envisions free receipt of two patrol boats Island from the United States.