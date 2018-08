Finance Ministry Expects State Debt To Decrease To 52% Of GDP In 2019

The Finance Ministry of Ukraine predicts that the state debt will decrease to 52% of the GDP in 2019.

Acting Finance Minister Oksana Markarova announced this during the presentation of the strategy to control the state debt, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our goal is to have the state debt at 52% of the GDP at the end of 2019 and at 49% at the end of 2020,” she said.

She says the state debt will be at 60% of GDP at the end of 2018 and was 61% of GDP at the end of 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggregate state (direct) and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine in June increased by 0.04% or USD 0.03 billion to USD 76.29 billion (as at June 30) month over month.