30,000 Policemen To Provide Public Order In Ukraine On Independence Day

The Interior Ministry says 30,000 policemen will provide public order in the country on the Day of Independence on August 24.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov announced this to the press, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says the National Guard of Ukraine will be involved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has endorsed a plan of events marking the 27th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence on August 24, 2018.

The plan envisages participation of plans that will fly over Khreschatyk Street during the military parade.