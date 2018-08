United States President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton will attend the military parade in Kyiv on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence and will meet with the Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“There will be substantial talks of the national security adviser with the President [Petro Poroshenko], the prime minister [Volodymyr Groysman], the minister of foreign affairs [Pavlo Klimkin], the defense minister [Stepan Poltorak]. We have invited the representative of the U.S. President to take part in the parade. There will be American subdivisions, American soldiers will stand shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, 2017, U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis attended the military parade in Kyiv on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.