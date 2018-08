Prosecutors Want Detention Of Other 3 Suspects In Handziuk Assassination Attempt Case

The office of the Kherson regional prosecutor asks the Kherson court to order detention without any option of bail of other three suspects in the case on assassination attempt on Kateryna Handziuk, the acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and an anti-corruption activist, on July 31, 2018.

The press service of the office of the Kherson regional prosecutor said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“Prosecutors will insist on their detention without the right to bail. The final word belongs to the court,” a representative of the prosecutor’s office said.

According to her, the Kherson court will consider a measure of preventive punishment for the suspects on Tuesday.

They have been handed notices on suspicion.

The pre-trial investigation continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 20, the court in Kherson ordered to detain another person suspected of organizing an assassination attempt on Kateryna Handziuk.

The National Police suspects five people of involvement in the attack on Handziuk.

On July 31, an unknown person splashed acid into the face of Handziuk in Kherson.