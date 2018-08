PGO: Ukrainian Law Enforcers Must Do Anything Possible To Bring Yanukovych To Ukraine After Guilty Verdict Rea

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine says Ukrainian law enforcers must do anything possible and create a special squadron if necessary to bring former president Viktor Yanukovych to Ukraine after a guilty verdict is read.

Prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko involved in the Yanukovych high treason case said this in an interview with Hromadske.ua, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, after a guilty verdict for the former president is read Ukrainian law enforcers must do anything possible to capture Yanukovych and bring him to prison.

“Possibly, they should create a unit like Mossad. They will appear in the territory of Russia to capture him and bring him to Ukraine,” Kravchenko said.

According to Kravchenko, the prosecutors do not demand the life sentence for Yanukovych because the norm was not in the Ukrainian legislation at the time of his committing the crimes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, prosecutors want the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv to sentence former president Viktor Yanukovych, who is accused of high treason, to 15 years in prison.