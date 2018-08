Law Enforcers Raid Home Of Tamrazov, Take Nothing

Law enforcers have searched the home of Oleksii Tamrazov, the owner of the Insider online publication and a former first deputy board chairman of the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas company who is suspected of attempting to bribe a prosecutor with USD 200,000.

His lawyer Mykola Orekhovskyi said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“They searched the house only. They have taken nothing so far,” he said.

According to the lawyer, Tamrazov has been arrested against within another criminal case not linking with the bribery case.

“Neither the search nor the arrest was authorized by a court. There were no legal grounds,” he noted.

Tamrazov has been brought to the Prosecutor General’s Office to hand a notice on suspicion.

The lawyer presumes Tamrazov might have been arrested on a case opened by the Interior Ministry in 2017 on fact of embezzlement of public property by means of abuse of power by officials of UkrGasVydobuvannya in the times of Tamrazov’s work there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcers have arrested Oleksii Tamrazov again.

On August 13, Tamrazov was released from the remand prison on a bail of UAH 3 million.

Friends of Oleksii Tamrazov paid a bail of UAH 3 million on August 10, 2018.

On August 10, 2018, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered detention of Oleksii Tamrazov as a preventive measure and set bail at UAH 3 million.