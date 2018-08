Law enforcers have arrested Oleksii Tamrazov, the owner of the Insider online publication and a former first deputy board chairman of the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas company who is suspected of attempting to bribe a prosecutor with USD 200,000, again.

The Insider online publication announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Oleksii Tamrazov, the owner of the Insider online publication, has been arrested again,” reads the statement.

Insider said law enforcers were bringing Tamrazov to the Prosecutor General’s Office for handing a notice on suspicion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksii Tamrazov was released from the remand prison on a bail of UAH 3 million.

Friends of Oleksii Tamrazov paid a bail of UAH 3 million on August 10, 2018.

On August 10, 2018, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered detention of Oleksii Tamrazov as a preventive measure and set bail at UAH 3 million.