Poroshenko Declares Another UAH 14.7 Million In Dividends From Prime Assets Capital

President Petro Poroshenko has declared another more than UAH 14.7 million in dividends from the Prime Assets Capital closed non-diversified corporate investment fund registered as a public joint-stock company.

This is said in a statement on substantial changes in his property status from the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On August 20, Poroshenko declared the income in the amount of UAH 14 million 742 thousand 625 hryvnias - dividends from Prime Assets Capital.

Earlier, on July 27, he declared UAH 30 million in dividends from this joint-stock company.

It was established in 2005 and its ultimate beneficiary is Poroshenko.

Earlier in 2018, the President declared substantial changes in his property status for the amount of UAH 9.3 million: UAH 8.3 million were interest from deposits in the International Investment Bank, and UAH 0.8 million - income from the sale of real estate.

Thus, the total income declared by Poroshenko for 2018 as of Tuesday exceeds UAH 54 million.

At the same time, in 2017, the head of state declared UAH 16.3 million revenues and UAH 21.2 million expenses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, Poroshenko has presented UAH 1.1 million in cash funds and a part of rights for a residential house with farm buildings in Kozyn (Kyiv region) worth UAH 9.5 million to his elder son, a member of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Oleksii Poroshenko.