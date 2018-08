Jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov’s hunger strike has entered the 100th day.

The hunger strike was announced on May 14, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Sentsov began the hunger strike to demand that the Russian authorities release 64 Ukrainian political prisoners from Russian prisons.

Sentsov’s lawyer Dmitry Dinze said that Sentsov was placed in a separate cell in the high-security section of the Labytnangi prison colony (Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District of Russia) after he began the hunger strike.

President Petro Poroshenko announced on June 13 that he had reached agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainian ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova would be able to visit Sentsov in prison and Russian ombudsperson Tatiana Moskalkova would be able to visit Russian citizens in Ukrainian prisons.

However, these agreements were not implemented.

Ukraine and Sentsov lawyer have said that the filmmaker’s health has deteriorated significantly, but representatives of the Russian authorities insist that his health condition is satisfactory.

Besides, Sentsov’s lawyer has reported attempts to force-feed his client.

More than 50 Ukrainian human rights activists and cultural figures wrote an open letter to Sentsov at the end of July, asking him to end the hunger strike because it poses a threat to his life.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has also asked Sentsov to end the hunger strike.

Lawyer Dinze said on August 9 that the Ukrainian filmmaker had suffered a third medical crisis and that his health was in critical condition.

Putin's administration says that it will not consider the motion of Sentsov's mother to pardon her son and insists that the convict himself must express the request.

According to the lawyer, Sentsov does not intend to ask Putin for pardon.

On August 14, Russian human rights activist Zoya Svetova visited a Ukrainian in a penal colony.

She noted that Sentsov considers his health condition to be pre-critical.

On August 16, Poroshenko has discussed the issue of release of jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Russian court sentenced Sentsov to 20 years in prison for planning terrorist attacks in the Russia-annexed Crimea on August 25, 2015.