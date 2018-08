Court Allows PGO To Take From SACPO Documents In Case On Possible Release Of State Secret By Sytnyk

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has allowed the Prosecutor General’s Office to take documents from the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office in the case on suspected release of state secrets by Artem Sytnyk, the director of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB).

This is said in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Prosecutor General’s Office is allowed to take documents from the building on Isaakiana Street in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office has classified certain information involving the case that was filed against Deputy Prosecutor General/Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi on suspicion of disclosing information about a pre-trial investigation.