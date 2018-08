3 Candidates Bring Applications At Competition For Judges Of Higher Anticorruption Court As At August 17

As at August 17, 2018, three candidates submitted applications during the competition for judges of the Higher Anticorruption Court.

Serhii Koziakov, the chairperson of the Higher Qualification Commission of Judges, said this in an interviedw with Ukrainian News Agency.

“There is a mere of three candidates so far… We have just announced we are ready to take applications from AQugust 8. No wonder, as the list of documents is big enough and preparing the documents requires some time,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Higher Qualification Commission of Judges announced a competition for positions of 39 judges of the Higher Anticorruption Court on August 2, 2018.

The term of documents submission is from August 8 to September 14, 2018.