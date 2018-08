The Appeal Court of Kyiv has upheld a ruling of the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv which froze the property of the cousin of former chairperson of the State Investments and National Projects Management Agency Vladyslav Kaskiv.

This is said in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The frozen property includes three land plots in Kyiv region, two Stables, two Hoghouses, six Cowhouses, one mill, one stock gang, one forge shop, and one Porsche Cayenne car.

The cousin of Kaskiv has been handed a notice of suspicion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the cousin of Kaskiv was released from a remand prison against a bail of UAH 2.6 million.