A Russia court has sentenced Ukrainian citizen Roman Ternovskyi to two years and three months in prison.

The press service of the Investigation Committee of Russia announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the Russian court has found Ukrainian citizen Roman Ternovskyi guilty of participating in an extremist organization.

In particular, Ukrainian citizen Ternovskyi took part in blocking Russian trucks at the Hoptivka border checkpoint in Kharkiv region in February 2016, hindered the celebration of the Day of Russia in the Russian consulate in Kharkiv, and spread information about the activities of the Right Sector Party in the internet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2017, the Investigation Committee of the Russian Federation announced that the Russian law enforcement officials had detained Ternovskyi in the Rostov region on suspicion of involvement in the activities of the Right Sector party.