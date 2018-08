NACP Finds Mistakes In E-Declarations Of Prosecutor General Lutsenko For 2015-2017

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has found a number of mistakes in the electronic asset declarations of Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko for 2015-2017.

This is said in resolutions following full checks of his e-declarations for 2015-2017, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, in the electronic asset declarations for 2015 and 2016 he did not mention the property right for People’s Self-Defense and People’s Self-Defense Will Win.

In addition, he did not mention the property right of his wife Iryna Lutsenko for a trade mark.

There are no grounds to bring Yurii Lutsenko to criminal or administrative responsibility for the mistakes.

He will have to submit corrected electronic asset declarations for 2015-2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Lutsenko declared UAH 1.3 million of income for 2017 and a present from his son worth nearly UAH 300,000.