The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will enhance security measures at the border and checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions during the celebrations of the National Flag Day and the 27th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence on August 23 and August 24.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In the period of celebration of the National Flag Day and the 27th anniversary of the independence of Ukraine the State Border Guard Service will enhance security measures at the state border,” reads the statement.

The security measures will be also enhanced at checkpoints along the contact line in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and at the administrative border with the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has endorsed a plan of events marking the 27th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence on August 24, 2018.

The plan envisages participation of plans that will fly over Khreschatyk Street during the military parade.