Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has signed an order to reprimand Deputy Prosecutor General/Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

A source in the Prosecutor General’s Office said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“The order has been signed,” the source said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP) decided to reprimand Kholodnytskyi on July 26, 2018.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko had yet to sign an order to enact the decision.