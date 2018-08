Kubiv Chairs Extraordinary Sitting Of Cabinet Closed For Public On August 17

On August 17, 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine held its extraordinary sitting closed for public and the press.

A source in the Cabinet of Ministers said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The extraordinary sitting was chaired by First Vice Prime Minister / Economic Development and Trade Minister of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv.

The Cabinet of Ministers considered the question of wages of miners of state-owned coalmines and endorsed a plan of measures regarding preparations for the celebrations of the 27th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence on August 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman is on vacation August 5-17.

The previous sitting of the Cabinet of Ministers took place on July 26.