Judge Antonov Of District Court In Poltava Accuses PGO And NACB Of Exerting Pressure Because Of Closure Of Cas

Judge Andrii Antonov of the Kyivskyi District Court of Poltava accuses the Prosecutor General’s Office and the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) of exerting pressure on him because the closure of the case against Kharkiv Mayor Hennadii Kernes.

This is said in his statement posted on the website of the Higher Council of Public Justice, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The judge says he closed the case against the mayor because none of 19 prosecutors appeared during seven sessions that were designated for presentation of legal arguments in July.

He notes that Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has not answered to his letter with a request to react to the situation.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a criminal case against the judge.

According to the judge, the NACB has commenced checks of his electronic asset declarations for 2015-2017.

In connection with this, the judge determined that the prosecutor's office had decided to discontinue the prosecution of Kernes and closed the case against him.